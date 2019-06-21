FibroGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,893% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $522,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,912.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $138,027.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,065 shares of company stock worth $9,382,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,604,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

FGEN stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.75.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.