Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.61

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and traded as low as $35.84. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 6,260 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter.

