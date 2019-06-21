First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 732.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

