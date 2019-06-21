First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.43

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $8.51. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 7,697 shares changing hands.

FQVLF has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.21.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.