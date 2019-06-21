First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

NASDAQ FSFG traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $60.00. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.34.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $211,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,317 shares of company stock worth $309,367 and have sold 693 shares worth $40,311. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

