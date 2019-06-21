First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.44

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and traded as low as $61.29. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 11,412 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000.

