First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.96

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and traded as low as $19.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.79% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

