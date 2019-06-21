FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $727,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,749,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,598,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 52.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 548,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 189,785 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 91.9% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 259,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 396,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,306. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

