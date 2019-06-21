Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd (NYSE:FLC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and traded as low as $20.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 16,255 shares.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.