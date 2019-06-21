FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.41. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.