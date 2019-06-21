FLO Reaches One Day Volume of $50,548.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, FLO has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $13.44 million and $50,548.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,421,805 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

