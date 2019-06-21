Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Frontline posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Frontline had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Frontline by 492.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 1,241,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,334. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

