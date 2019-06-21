Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

LAND stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 103.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 576.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.