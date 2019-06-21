Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of GBT opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

