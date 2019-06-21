Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.97

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $14.99. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 365 shares.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

