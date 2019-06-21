Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 12,479 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

