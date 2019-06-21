Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) Price Target to $38.00

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARRY. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Array Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Array Biopharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Array Biopharma stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.16. Array Biopharma has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Array Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $432,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

