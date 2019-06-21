Gordon R. Bernard Sells 2,050 Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $12,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,388 shares in the company, valued at $590,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPIX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 78,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,053. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,028 shares during the period. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.46% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

CPIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

