Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.54. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 50,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$5.62 to C$5.38 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The company has a market cap of $212.04 million and a P/E ratio of -26.09.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.98 million for the quarter.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

