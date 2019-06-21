Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.89.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,377,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,703 shares of company stock worth $4,076,560. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 805,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

