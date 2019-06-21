Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,200 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 1,776,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $38,515.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $460,117.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,703 shares of company stock worth $4,076,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 805,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,754. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Green Dot to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

