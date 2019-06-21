Greene King (LON:GNK) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Greene King from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Greene King from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Greene King to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Greene King from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greene King currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 670 ($8.75).

LON GNK opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.12. Greene King has a fifty-two week low of GBX 466.90 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 705.60 ($9.22).

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

