Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.63

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 9907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

