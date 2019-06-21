GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,780,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 913,581 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $19.67.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.