Grin Price Tops $4.47 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Grin has a total market cap of $60.48 million and $34.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00043996 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, TradeOgre and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000359 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000135 BTC.

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 13,541,940 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bisq, BitForex, Hotbit, TradeOgre, Coinall and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

