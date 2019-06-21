Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAFC. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,412. The stock has a market cap of $668.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 64,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $1,439,617.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $234,270.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,190.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $2,535,296 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,530,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,046,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

