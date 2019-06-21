Head to Head Analysis: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $67.33 million 1.95 $10.67 million N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.77 $105.49 million $1.02 16.67

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First United and Northwest Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 16.38% 9.67% 0.83% Northwest Bancshares 22.08% 8.48% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

First United has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats First United on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

