Head-To-Head Comparison: Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -3.29% -2.19% -1.01% Charter Communications 2.98% 2.94% 0.90%

Risk & Volatility

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hemisphere Media Group and Charter Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charter Communications 1 4 9 1 2.67

Hemisphere Media Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Charter Communications has a consensus target price of $382.07, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than Charter Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Charter Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $147.08 million 3.43 -$10.91 million N/A N/A Charter Communications $43.63 billion 2.02 $1.23 billion $5.22 75.61

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Hemisphere Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Hemisphere Media Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States and approximately 16.0 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to approximately 4.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 2.3 million subscribers in the United States. Further, the company distributes content to broadcast and cable television networks; and OTT and SVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; Spectrum WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and digital music channels, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as MTV, CNN, and ESPN; Audience App for optimizes linear inventory; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers, and other competitive carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2018, the company served approximately 28.1 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

