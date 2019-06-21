Head-To-Head Review: OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) versus Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG)

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) and Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Primus Guaranty does not pay a dividend. OTC Markets Group pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Primus Guaranty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $56.46 million 6.70 $16.24 million $1.93 16.84 Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OTC Markets Group has higher revenue and earnings than Primus Guaranty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OTC Markets Group and Primus Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Primus Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Primus Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 27.90% 131.13% 45.79% Primus Guaranty N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OTC Markets Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Primus Guaranty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OTC Markets Group beats Primus Guaranty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, accountants, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems. In addition, it offers the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market, a suite of market trading services to companies; the OTC Disclosure & News Service for posting financial reports, disclosure documents, and news releases; Real-Time Level 2 Quote Display, a service that companies sponsor to provide their investors with access to real-time level 2 quotes available on otcmarkets.com and the company's Website; and Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws. Further, it provides risk and performance analytics tools for the banking industry; and online content that enhances their investor communication. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and changed its name to OTC Markets Group Inc. in January 2011. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Primus Guaranty

Primus Guaranty, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit swaps to financial institutions. It offers protection against the risk of default on primarily investment grade corporate reference entities. The company provides credit protection on a single specified reference entity, multiple reference entities, and asset-backed securities for dealers and banks. It also manages credit swap and cash investment portfolios of its affiliates, as well as provides management, consulting, and information technology services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. As of September, 29 2014, Primus Guaranty, Ltd. is in Liquidation.

