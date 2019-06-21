HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.49

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and traded as low as $51.67. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 248 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

