Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $54,148.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00378308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.02202208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00138436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.