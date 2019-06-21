Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,007,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

