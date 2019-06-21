Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.77

Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and traded as low as $49.24. Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF shares last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

