Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.29

Shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $13.97. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 40,524 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBMD. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $265.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,897,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 739,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

