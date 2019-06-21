Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.32

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and traded as high as $23.82. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 1,662 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.5145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s payout ratio is 318.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 54,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.