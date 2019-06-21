Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at CIBC

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$9.45 to C$10.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Hudson’s Bay from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.45 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

Shares of TSE HBC opened at C$9.46 on Tuesday. Hudson’s Bay has a twelve month low of C$6.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.8508745 EPS for the current year.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.