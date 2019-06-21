iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.60. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 73,347 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.0709 dividend. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 966,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 80,767 shares in the last quarter.

