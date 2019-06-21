IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

IDYA opened at $10.47 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments acquired 50,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

