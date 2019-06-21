IFG Group (LON:IFP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.56

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.56 and traded as high as $191.00. IFG Group shares last traded at $189.50, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IFG Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get IFG Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.74 million and a PE ratio of -210.56.

About IFG Group (LON:IFP)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for IFG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.