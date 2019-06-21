Independent Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.51 ($56.40).

Shares of UTDI opened at €29.30 ($34.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.18 ($33.93) and a 1 year high of €35.69 ($41.50). The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

