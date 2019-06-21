Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oddo Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Warburg Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

IFNNF opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $27.37.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

