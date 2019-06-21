Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0122

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Innova has a total market cap of $61,634.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

