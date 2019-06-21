Insider Buying: Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Insider Buys £144.34 in Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Martin Palmer purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,031 ($13.47) per share, with a total value of £144.34 ($188.61).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Palmer purchased 15 shares of Bovis Homes Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £156.90 ($205.02).

Shares of BVS stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,244.50 ($16.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.24)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bovis Homes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,127.50 ($14.73).

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.