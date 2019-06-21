Insider Buying: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Purchases $242,000.00 in Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.23 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

