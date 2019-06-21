Insider Buying: Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Acquires $34,790.10 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director James M. Chadwick purchased 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $34,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HIL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill International Inc has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 6.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 22NW LP raised its position in shares of Hill International by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,408,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 644,686 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in Hill International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,933,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 163,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,816,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Hill International by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 792,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 261,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC raised its position in Hill International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 283,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

