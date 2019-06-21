Insider Buying: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Acquires $17,850.00 in Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jay Keith Greyson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,928.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.25 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 8.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,940,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

