Insider Selling: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) VP Sells $192,314.12 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) VP Robert J. Wedin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $192,314.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,317.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $97.87 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

