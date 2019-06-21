Insider Selling: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells 972 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $144,623.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,636 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $387,492.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $355,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56.

Shares of IFF opened at $150.72 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.