Insider Selling: Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) SVP Sells 4,240 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PVTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 5,436,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,060. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software during the 4th quarter worth $8,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at $15,533,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

