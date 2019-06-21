Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SKX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,955,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

